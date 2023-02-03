Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball argued a non-foul call in a game against the Chicago Bulls Thursday night, and it resulted in the first ejection of his career. Ball picked up two separate technical fouls for protesting during the Hornets’ 114-98 loss to the Bulls in Chicago.

LaMelo Ball was ejected from tonight's game vs. the Bulls after not getting a foul call 😬 It's the first ejection of his career.pic.twitter.com/Snp8r27PIa — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 3, 2023

With the ejection, LaMelo Ball becomes the latest player to complain about the officiating in the NBA. It hasn’t been a great week for the referees, with numerous players calling them out either on or off the court.

Taking the big picture point-of-view, Ball’s ejection might be the result of frustration boiling over from a disastrous season for Charlotte. With the loss to the Bulls, the Hornets fell to 15-38 for the season, which has them second from the bottom spot in the Eastern Conference. The team has struggled to find any consistency in a season that had hopes of building with a young team at the beginning.

As for Ball, it’s been tough for him to stay on the court this season. Out of Charlotte’s 53 games, he has only played in 25 of those contests. Injuries have kept him from getting into any type of rhythm. When he has been in the lineup, the production has been what we would expect. He’s averaging 23.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game, one of the few bright spots in an otherwise dark season for the Hornets.

Before getting ejected from the game against the Bulls with 1:21 remaining, Ball had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists. This performance followed a triple-double in the team’s loss in Milwaukee Tuesday night.