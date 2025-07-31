The Chicago Cubs continued their aggressive approach at the MLB trade deadline by acquiring veteran reliever Andrew Kittredge from the Baltimore Orioles, a move aimed at strengthening their bullpen for the stretch run. The deal, reported late Wednesday night by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, marks Chicago’s third notable acquisition in a matter of days.

Nightengale posted the initial report on X, formerly known as Twitter, offering early insight into the move.

“The Chicago Cubs have acquired veteran Orioles reliever Andrew Kittredge. The deal was completed earlier in the day and will be announced in the morning.”

The Kittredge trade comes at a pivotal time. Chicago is currently neck and neck with the Milwaukee Brewers atop the NL Central race, with both teams locked in a tight battle for playoff positioning. The Cubs’ team ERA sits at 3.96, ranking 16th in the majors, highlighting the need for more consistency on the mound. In particular, the bullpen has lacked a reliable late-inning presence—something the veteran is expected to provide.



A 2021 All-Star, the 35-year-old right-hander is known for his command, postseason poise, and ability to handle leverage. This season with Baltimore, Kittredge has appeared in 31 games, posting a 3.45 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 32 strikeouts over 31.1 innings. He has walked just eight batters all year, showcasing elite control.

In his nine-year MLB career, Kittredge owns a 25-14 record with a 3.44 ERA and 305 strikeouts across 315.2 innings. He’s pitched in the postseason twice, including a scoreless 4.1-inning stretch with the Tampa Bay Rays and St. Louis Cardinals.

From a Cubs bullpen perspective, Kittredge brings immediate stability to the seventh and eighth innings, easing the load on younger arms such as Daniel Palencia and Brad Keller. Manager Craig Counsell is expected to deploy him strategically as a matchup specialist, particularly in crucial divisional series against Cincinnati and St. Louis.

The financial aspect of the deal is equally calculated. The reliever is on a one-year, $10 million contract with a $9 million club option for 2026, offering Chicago long-term flexibility.