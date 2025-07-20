It's been an impressive summer league for Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel, who recently suffered an injury scare but has largely looked the part of being the number four overall pick in the draft. Charlotte is desperately hoping that this is the year they will finally take a step forward as a franchise after years of being stuck in the NBA cellar.

Recently, Knueppel participated in an interview with journalist Taylor Rooks, and during the interview, Rooks showed him a personalized video from Dallas Mavericks shooting guard and future Hall of Famer Klay Thompson, whom Knueppel says he has modeled his game after.

“Just wanted to wish you well, and thanks for the words of trying to model your game after me,” Thompson said, per Brigid Kennedy of Sports Illustrated. “It makes me feel kind of old, but also very appreciative of great young athletes like yourself, who are coming to take over the league and carry on the torch of what we started. What you and Cooper did last season, and the rest of the guys, incredible run, especially for a bunch of freshmen. That's unheard of, really. Some Fab Five stuff. I'm just excited for your next chapter in the league. Never lose that confidence that got you here, especially when shooting the basketball.”

“That's awesome,” said Knueppel after watching the video.

Can the Hornets turn it around?

The Hornets have not participated in postseason basketball since they were eliminated in the play-in round of the 2021-22 NBA season.

The 2025-26 campaign figures to be something of a “prove it” year for point guard LaMelo Ball, who is an electrifying talent but has yet to prove that he can stay healthy consistently or contribute to winning basketball.

The Hornets are hoping that rookies Knuepel and Liam McNeeley will be able to provide some much-needed floor spacing for Ball this year, and that Ball will be able to stay on the court.

The Hornets' season will begin in late October, with the schedule set to be announced in August.