Being NBA All-Star means that players have to play a lot of games with loaded minutes. This makes for hard injury and fatigue management given that the human body can only take so much. Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball knows exactly what this feels like as he has a whole team rallying behind him despite his injuries.

The Hornets star has a recurring ankle injury that has been bothering him since the start of the 2022-23 season. This only allowed him to play 36 games in his last stint. Despite putting up great numbers on the stat sheet, he was not able to impact winning as much as he would like. LaMelo Ball unveiled his true feelings on the injuries in his latest statement, via Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer.

“It’s definitely frustrating,” Ball said.

He then continued about what these setbacks meant for the team and his plans of making a comeback this coming NBA season.

“We had injuries, but that’s a lot of motivation to get back on the court and do what I love. With the injury, the doctor said I’m 100. So, I’m just getting on the court now and taking baby steps, getting everything back to where it was, and just trying to tune everything up,” the Hornets star declared.

Frustrations arise because players are eager to play winning basketball for their teams. They want to impact as much of the game as they can. LaMelo may be taking his time recovering but his return will surely be anticipated by many.