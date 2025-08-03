The Colorado Rockies lost a lot of talent before the MLB trade deadline passed this season. One person they didn't lose though was reliever Seth Halvorsen. Halvorsen is unfortunately headed to the injured list due to an injury, per the Denver Post.

Halvorsen is dealing with an elbow problem. He has been working as the team's closer, and picked up 11 saves this campaign. The relief pitcher holds a 4.99 earned run average on the season.

The Rockies hold the worst record in Major League Baseball, with just 30 wins on the season. Colorado has won six of their last 10 games, including two wins in a row over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Seth Halvorsen was a hot trade candidate this season

There were multiple teams interested in the Rockies relief pitcher this summer. The New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and other teams were looking into making a trade with Colorado for the hurler.

Halvorsen ended up staying put. This season he has put together some solid performances, although he has struggled of late. Halvorsen has posted a whopping 10.80 ERA in his last seven game appearances.

Before the trade deadline passed, the Rockies sent third baseman Ryan McMahon to the New York Yankees. Colorado also traded relief pitcher Tyler Kinley to the Atlanta Braves, and reliever Jake Bird to the Yankees. Colorado in turn got several young prospects to help their rebuild.

“We added some depth, and we're happy with that,” Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt said, per MLB.com.

The team will need depth now, especially in the bullpen. Halvorsen's injury means yet another arm with experience is off the roster for now. Colorado is trying to do whatever it can not to lose more than 120 games, like the Chicago White Sox did last season.

Colorado fired their manager Bud Black, due to the team's horrific start to the campaign. The Rockies are now led by interim manager Warren Schaeffer.

“[Schaeffer] has done a good job,” Schmidt said. “Probably since the first of June, the last few months, we’ve been way more competitive. Been in some games. We lost some late, we won a couple late. Schaeff and the crew have done a good job, and we've seen improvements in the players on the field.”

The Rockies and Pirates play again on Sunday. Colorado looks to sweep the Bucs.