Several Charlotte Hornets fans may not be happy with the team's decision to take Brandon Miller with the no. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, but if you ask LaMelo Ball, he believes it was the right choice for the team.

While a case could be made for Scoot Henderson going second overall, the Hornets don't really have a need for another point guard since they already have Ball. Taking another guard that high would have just created some unnecessary drama within the team. In Miller, however, Charlotte got a wing player who can perfectly complement with LaMelo and even unleash the passing ability of the playmaker.

It sure looks Ball shares the same opinion, noting that he sees the Hornets-Miller pairing as a “great marriage.”

“But definitely Brandon, having him is great. Like a little brother, definitely cool and I think he is a great player, too — 6-9, can handle the ball. So, I feel like he’s going to fit in perfectly and it’s going to be a great marriage,” Ball said Wednesday during a press conference at Spectrum Center after he signed a five-year, $260 million deal with the franchise, per the Charlotte Observer.

Brandon Miller certainly has the tools to be a significant contributor for the Hornets, and it's hard to blame LaMelo Ball for being ecstatic to have his as his backcourt partner.

Miller did struggle in the Summer League for a bit–even committing six fouls in the first half of his debut–but he did bounce back and showed everyone why he was the no. 2 pick. In his last Summer League game against the Portland Trail Blazers before the team shut him down, he actually put up 26 points on 8-of-15 shooting on top of six rebounds, two assists, and two blocks.

It remains to be seen how the Ball-Miller pairing will work for Charlotte, though it's a positive sign that both players are excited to see what they can do together.