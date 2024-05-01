The Charlotte Hornets are coming off a subpar 2023-24 season. Nevertheless, one of the team's bright spots is LaMelo Ball, who is making headlines for the sale of his former National Basketball League (NBL) jersey.
LaMelo Ball makes jersey sale history, but not with the Hornets
LaMelo Ball's Illawarra Hawks NBL jersey is the top-selling jersey in the history of the league, per the NBL's X account. Other notable talents who ranked in the top ten of sales included RJ Hampton at fifth, Andrew Bogut at sixth, and Josh Giddey at 10th.
Ball's time in the National Basketball League helped set the stage for his exciting NBA career. In one season with the Illawarra Hawks, Ball averaged 17.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. One year later, he entered the NBA Draft, where the Hornets selected him with the third overall pick.
The star guard made an immediate impact on the team. Ball earned the Rookie of the Year award and made the All-Rookie team after amassing 15.7 points, 6.1 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.6 steals. Ball's progression did not stop there.
Ball made a phenomenal jump in 2021-22. He averaged 20.1 points, 7.6 assists, 1.6 steals, and shot a career-high 38.9% on three-pointers. In addition, he earned his first All-Star honor. Unfortunately, injuries hampered Ball's ability to help the Hornets remain competitive in the two years that followed.
Ball improved his points and assists numbers in 2022-23 but only appeared in 36 games due to a plethora of ankle injuries. His ailments followed him in 2023-24 when he played a career-low 22 games on the season. The Hornets need the talented guard to make a jump in the East. When he returns healthy, LaMelo Ball will continue to be a force, and his jersey sales will likely increase even more.
Outside of star player play, Charlotte must improve in one key area if it wants to make a jump in the East.
The Hornets two-way play must improve in 2024-25
One of the biggest culprits for the Hornets' poor performance in 2023-24 was their defense. Charlotte ranked 26th in the NBA in Team Defense. Their defensive rating was 119.2, which takes into account multiple defensive metrics such as opponent points in the paint, opponent points off turnovers, and defensive rebounding percentage.
The Hornets must focus on developing their defense during the offseason to compete with elite teams. One surefire way to do this is to acquire defensive-minded personnel in free agency or the NBA Draft. Charlotte is projected to get a top pick, and there are many serviceable defensive specialists to choose from.
Of course, the team also needs to clean up its offense to thrive, as Steve Clifford noted throughout the year. Clifford departed as Charlotte's head coach to accept an advisory role in the front office. Thus, the team is searching for someone to spearhead its on-the-court strategy, making for an exciting gateway into a new era.
All in all, things are looking bright for the Hornets despite their brutal 2023-24 season. If LaMelo Ball stays healthy, their team defense improves, and new leadership sparks momentum, the Hornets can inch toward a respectable showing in the East.