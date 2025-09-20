The Charlotte Hornets head into their 2025-26 training camp with a lot to prove. Charles Lee went 19-63 in his first season as a head coach in the NBA. However, LaMelo Ball's injury was one of many that he had to contend with. With training camp looming, he has a lot of decisions to make, including deciding between Moussa Diabate and Ryan Kalkbrenner as the starting center.

The Hornets drafted Kalkbrenner early in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft. He joins a draft class featuring names like Kon Knueppel, Sion James, and Liam McNeeley. Knueppel figures to start on the wing alongside Brandon Miller if Charlotte starts the regular season at full health. The only starting spot in question is center, where there are a few options.

Diabate is the incumbent starter from last season. He became the de-facto starter down low when the Hornets decided to trade Mark Williams on draft night. However, Lee and the coaching staff have not committed to any one player at that spot heading into training camp. It figures to be one of the more interesting competitions for a starting spot in the entire NBA this fall.

Charlotte also brought in veteran center Mason Plumlee to give itself some depth at center. The journeyman starts his second sting with the Hornets this season and is Lee's last resort option down low. However, the real choice is between Diabate and Kalkbrenner. For a team hoping to make a jump in the Eastern Conference, this decision is an important one.

Both players have their pros and cons they could argue about with coaches. Despite their resumes, the Hornets seem ready to let them battle it out to decide the pecking order. At the end of the day, Charlotte's decision will say a lot.

Diabate is experienced, but has some key limitations

Diabate finished his first season with the Hornets as a durable option at center. He played behind Williams for the majority of the season, but logged 71 games played, three more than any other player in Charlotte. However, he is not necessarily what passes for an effective center in today's NBA. He compares nicely to Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu, but lacks some key skills.

Diabate was a second-round pick by the Los Angeles Clippers back in 2022. At 6'9″, he is undersized for a center. Add in the fact that he struggled to both score and rebound the ball last season and the door is wide open for a potential replacement to unseat him. Lee showed faith in the forward-center hybrid, giving him 17.5 minutes per game throughout last season.

While Diabate had his moments with the Hornets, a lot of his playing time came because there was no other option. Williams struggled with injuries again last season. His physical issues ultimately led the Los Angeles Lakers to rescind a trade with Charlotte before the deadline in February. Despite the opportunity, Diabate fell short of what was expected from him.

Lee can lean on Diabate to help ease his team into the season. However, if he wants to unlock the full potential of his team, the better choice at center may be someone else.

Ryan Kalkbrenner is a perfect fit alongside Ball and Co.

Kalkbrenner was one of the more accomplished collegiate players in the 2025 NBA Draft class. He dominated at Creighton as a two-way talent, leading the Blue Jays on multiple deep tournament runs. Kalkbrenner stands alongside names like Patrick Ewing as a defensive monster in the Big East. The Hornets hope that he can bring some of that ability to Charlotte as a rookie center.

Regardless of where he sits on the depth chart on opening night, Lee will give Kalkbrenner plenty of opportunity throughout the season. However, he already projects to be the easiest fit around Ball and the rest of the Hornets' starters. His defense helps cover up Ball and Knueppel's relative weaknesses. Offensively, he is a great screen-setter and lob threat for Ball to feed in pick-and-roll.

Kalkbrenner showed his value on the defensive end throughout NBA Summer League. He will almost assuredly have trouble with fouling early in his professional career. However, he has the makings of a dominant player if he can overcome that. His sheer size and strength makes him a perfect long-term fit down low, even if he has to sit behind Diabate and Plumlee as a rookie.

Kalkbrenner was one of the older players in his class. While that hurt his draft stock, it could help him make a seamless transition from college to the pros. If he does and puts together a good training camp, Lee has an interest choice in front of him.

Picking between him and Diabate is not easy, but the Hornets come into the season with nothing to lose and a desire for a bounce back year.