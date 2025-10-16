The Charlotte Hornets are a team that has an intriguing mix of young talent and veterans coming into the 2025-26 season. And if the Hornets want to be successful this year, they are going to need big seasons from both LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges, who connected on a lob pass from Ball leading to a Bridges dunk during the Hornets’ preseason game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

The play unfolded when the Hornets came up with a turnover during the third quarter. Miles Bridges raced ahead and threw a pass to LaMelo Ball, who promptly threw a lob to Bridges without taking a single dribble, resulting in a thunderous dunk. When the play occurred, the Hornets were up double digits against the Grizzlies in preseason action.

Despite his injury issues over the years, Ball has been an elite point guard when he’s been on the court. Playing off him benefits everyone around him, as it has Bridges the past couple of seasons. Bridges has put up three straight seasons of averaging 20+ points per game while playing with Ball.

This past season, Bridges appeared in 64 games for the Hornets at a little over 31 minutes per game. He averaged 20.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists with splits of 43.1 percent shooting from the field, 31.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 87 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

In 2023-24, Bridges averaged 21.0 points, and in 2021-22 he averaged 20.2 points. He did not play during the 2022-23 season amid ongoing domestic violence charges.

Last season, Ball was limited to only 47 games for the Hornets, at just about 32 minutes per game. He averaged 25.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 40.5 percent shooting from the field, 33.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 84.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Hornets have not reached the playoffs since the 2015-16 season, and if they want to get to the postseason this year, they’ll need similar play from the duo of Ball and Bridges.