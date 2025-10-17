Aaron Rodgers was a constant punch line for many fans during the offseason, with his unsuccessful New York Jets tenure and unconventional lifestyle drawing more attention than his Hall of Fame accolades. Joe Flacco was considered finished after last year's stint with the Indianapolis Colts. A rocky showing in his second run with the Cleveland Browns only reinforced that feeling. But on new teams, these quadragenarian quarterbacks compelled the football-watching public on Thursday night.

Flacco leaned on game-changing wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, throwing for 342 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-31 rip-roaring win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rodgers, despite tossing two interceptions, posted 249 passing yards and four TDs in a hard-fought losing effort. These two Super Bowl MVPs turned back the clock and showed everyone what they are still capable of achieving in the twilight of their respective careers.

When this AFC North battle concluded, they met on the field for the traditional postgame handshake, but this one packed an extra dose of nostalgia. One could tell how much this prime-time duel meant to each of these aging competitors.

Joe Flacco and Aaron Rodgers can still get it done

The main objective was obviously to win, but there was also a great amount of defiance present in this shootout. Neither man is in Father Time's clutches quite yet.

They have committed half of their lives to this sport, and that supreme dedication was on full display inside Paycor Stadium. Flacco connected with Chase a whopping 16 times for 161 yards and one touchdown. Not to be overlooked, Higgins also benefited from having the 2023-24 Comeback player of the Year under center. He secured a crucial 28-yard reception late in the fourth quarter, setting up the Bengals for a 36-yard game-winning field goal.

Rodgers, still able to showcase stellar arm strength, managed a valiant Hail Mary attempt, but the ball was knocked down. Cincinnati and Pittsburgh combined for 27 points in the fourth quarter, producing a gripping show that many might have assumed would be in black and white instead of vivid color.

The Steelers temporarily erased a 10-point deficit and nearly took a commanding lead in the division, only to watch the Bengals rejuvenate their season and end a tough four-game losing streak. Besides the implications of the outcome of this matchup, there is plenty to be learned from this face-off between elder NFL statesmen.

Joe Flacco and Aaron Rodgers should move forward with a sense of satisfaction. They cannot pat themselves on the back, however, for they both have big plans during the remainder of the campaign.