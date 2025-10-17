After a shortened sophomore season, which only saw her play in 13 games due to various injuries, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark recently announced that she will be back in action in just a few days.

Not on the basketball court, but on the golf course.

Clark said she will play in The Annika Pro-Am at the Pelican Golf Club in Florida next month. It will be her second time in the event hosted by golf legend Annika Sorenstam. Clark played alongside Sorenstam and fellow icon Nelly Korda last year.

While most participants are presumably eyeing the trophy, the 23-year-old Clark has a different goal, which she hilariously stated on her Instagram Story.

“Will try not to hit anyone,” joked the Fever star, adding a praying emoji.

Given her innate competitiveness, Clark will also try to take home the championship, which comes with a hefty $3.25 million cash prize. But not hitting anyone sounds like a good plan as well. Maybe Clark can even ask for tips from Happy Gilmore himself.

Clark had a dismaying campaign in the WNBA, as she dealt with recurring injuries to her quad, groin, and ankle. The Fever still managed to advance to the semifinals for their best finish since 2015.

The two-time All-Star averaged 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, and 1.6 steals. She admitted that she grew frustrated with her nagging injuries.

Well, what better way to relieve stress than to hit the fairways (and not hit anyone in the process)?

Clark's participation in The Annika Pro-Am last year attracted big crowds, as her popularity continued to soar even outside the WNBA.

In a statement, she said she's excited to see action again this year.

“I can’t wait to return to Tampa in November to play in the Pro-Am with the best women golfers in the world,” said Clark in a report from The Athletic.

For sure, she will be a hit.