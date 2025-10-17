The Toronto Blue Jays handed the ball to Max Scherzer in Game 4 of the ALCS hoping to build on the momentum created by Wednesday’s offensive eruption. The three-time Cy Young winner rose to the occasion with a vintage performance against the Seattle Mariners. Scherzer worked into the sixth inning, striking out five batters and allowing just two runs en route to his first postseason win since 2019.

After the Game 4 victory David Ortiz asked Scherzer when he was finally going to retire. But the 41-year-old firebrand made it clear he wasn’t ready to hang up his cleats just yet.

“I’m having too much fun. You get to go out and pitch in this environment, this is what you play the game for. It’s so much fun to be in these type of situations. So for me, I just enjoy competing too much,” Scherzer said, per FOX Sports: MLB.

Blue Jays win Game 4 with vintage Max Scherzer start

Blue Jays manager John Schneider discovered Scherzer’s competitive spirit the hard way. When Schneider made a mound visit in the fifth inning a wild-eyed Scherzer made it clear he wasn’t leaving the game. A fear-stricken Schneider let the 18th-year veteran continue pitching. And Scherzer responded by striking out Randy Arozarena to end the inning.

Article Continues Below

Scherzer even picked off a runner in his throwback outing. The eight-time All-Star caught Leo Rivas with too big of a lead at first base. It was the first pickoff Scherzer has recorded since 2016 and the first postseason pickoff of his career.

The Blue Jays signed Scherzer to a one-year deal over the offseason following an injury-marred 2024 campaign. He missed 76 games this season with a right thumb injury. But Scherzer looked healthy and effective in Game 4 of the ALCS.

“I still feel pretty good. My body feels great, so everything’s good,” Scherzer said, via FOX Sports.

The Blue Jays battled back from an 0-2 hole to tie the Championship Series Thursday. After losing the first two games of the ALCS at home, Toronto turned things around in Seattle. The Blue Jays have blown out the Mariners, outscoring the team 21-6 in back-to-back road wins.

Toronto will give the ball to Kevin Gausman for Game 5 on Friday. Seattle will counter with Bryce Miller.