The Charlotte Hornets have the potential to be one of the most entertaining teams in the NBA this season regardless of how many games they win. The Hornets’ preseason game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday was filled with highlight reel plays including a LaMelo Ball lob to Miles Bridges on the break. LaMelo Ball also had a nutmeg sequence later in the game that had fans up out of their seats.

The nutmeg came in the fourth quarter for the Hornets’ preseason game against the Grizzlies as LaMelo Ball passed the ball to himself through Jock Landale’s legs and again without taking a single dribble, threw another lob, this time to Brandon Miller, for the dunk.

Ball has emerged as one of the most gifted passers and playmakers in the NBA, and his two highlights from the Hornets’ preseason game on Wednesday was further proof of that. Ball is one of the best point guards in the NBA, the only issue he’s had the past couple of seasons is staying healthy.

Article Continues Below

This past year, Ball was limited to only 47 games, after playing only 22 and 36 during the two seasons prior. He averaged 25.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 40.5 percent shooting from the field, 33.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 84.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The 2021-22 Rookie of the Year, Ball has been a borderline All-Star talent, and probably would have more than his one appearance if he was able to remain healthy.

The Hornets will need Ball healthy if they hope to break their streak of consecutive seasons missing the playoffs. The last time the Hornets made the postseason was back in 2015-16 when they were eliminated in the opening round. The Hornets did post a winning record though in 2021-22, Ball’s All-Star season, but did not qualify for the playoffs.