The Charlotte Hornets are at a fascinating crossroads in the 2025-26 NBA season. After years of wandering in the wilderness of rebuilding, plagued by inconsistency, bad injury luck, and questionable roster fits, they may finally be piecing together the kind of team that can break through the Eastern Conference playoff picture. For a franchise that hasn’t made the postseason since the Kemba Walker era, expectations are quietly rising in Charlotte.

This offseason, the Hornets made a series of moves that spoke to both stability and ambition. They retained Tre Mann, who blossomed into a reliable scoring guard, and brought in Spencer Dinwiddie and Pat Connaughton to shore up the backcourt depth. Mason Plumlee returned to provide veteran stability in the frontcourt, while sharpshooter Antonio Reeves signed to add perimeter punch.

On top of those savvy veteran additions, Charlotte also pulled off one of the offseason’s most under-discussed trades by bringing in Collin Sexton, who can provide instant offense and give LaMelo Ball a true backcourt running mate.

The draft only added to the optimism. By selecting Kon Knueppel, Sion James, Ryan Kalkbrenner, and Liam McNeeley, the Hornets infused their roster with talent that complements both their present and future. To cap it all off, Charlotte stormed through the 2025 NBA Summer League and walked away with the championship, giving fans a reason to believe this young core has winning habits already developing.

Yet, as much as the Hornets’ offseason deserves praise, there is still one glaring truth: this team is not quite finished. The Eastern Conference may be weaker than in years past, but even so, playoff appearances are rarely secured by good drafts and depth signings alone. To take the next step from play-in hopefuls to solid playoff participants, Charlotte must be aggressive in the trade market. They’ve laid the foundation with youth and stability in free agency, but now is the moment to identify and acquire one or two higher-impact players who can accelerate the timeline and give the Hornets the type of two-way versatility they currently lack.

Gradey Dick: A perfect wing fit for Charlotte’s core

Gradey Dick’s name continues to surface as one of the league’s most intriguing young wings who may be available for the right offer. For Charlotte, he represents exactly the type of player they are missing: a reliable floor spacer with size who can slide between the shooting guard and small forward spots. The Hornets’ offense often runs hot and cold, heavily dependent on LaMelo Ball’s playmaking brilliance and streaky shooting from role players. Adding someone like Dick would give them a consistent off-ball threat, someone who doesn’t need the ball in his hands to impact the game but can punish defenses the moment they collapse on Ball or Sexton’s drives.

Dick’s shooting is the obvious appeal, but his defensive growth over the past two seasons shouldn’t be ignored either. While not an elite stopper, he has shown the ability to hold his own on the perimeter and use his size to contest shots, a quality the Hornets sorely need given their struggles on that end. Plugging him into a rotation alongside Ball, Miller, and Knueppel would give Charlotte a far more balanced lineup, one that could finally stretch defenses thin while covering ground defensively.

The Hornets’ draft capital and recent influx of rookies give them some flexibility in structuring a deal. If they can acquire Dick without gutting the core, this would be a move that signals both short-term playoff ambition and long-term roster balance.

Keegan Murray: The 2-way forward who changes everything

If Charlotte wants to dream a little bigger, Keegan Murray should be high on their radar. The Sacramento Kings have invested heavily in De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, but there remains uncertainty about their supporting cast. If the Kings stumble out of the gate or decide they need to shake things up, Murray could become available, and the Hornets should be ready to pounce.

Murray is exactly the kind of two-way forward who could transform Charlotte’s ceiling. On offense, his ability to score from multiple levels, move without the ball, and knock down threes would open up the floor for Ball’s playmaking. On defense, his size, instincts, and versatility would give Charlotte a legitimate stopper who can guard wings and even some power forwards. For years, the Hornets have cycled through stopgap options on the wing without ever finding a reliable long-term fit. Murray would change that equation immediately.

What makes Murray especially appealing is his fit with the Hornets’ timeline. At just 25, he’s young enough to grow with Ball and the rookies but established enough to contribute at a high level right away. He’s the type of piece that could take Charlotte from a plucky young team hoping for the play-in to a dangerous playoff squad capable of pulling off an upset in the first round. While the price would not be cheap, likely requiring multiple first-round picks and one of their young players, the Hornets must at least explore this possibility.

Jaden McDaniels: The defensive anchor Hornets desperately need

While the Hornets have taken major steps toward improving their offensive balance, their defense remains the biggest obstacle to sustained success. This is why Jaden McDaniels of the Minnesota Timberwolves stands out as a trade target who could immediately elevate the Hornets’ trajectory.

Jaden McDaniels during his high school days 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Nz7n2oD39v — Fastbreak Hoops (@FastbreakHoops5) August 18, 2025

McDaniels is one of the league’s most versatile and underrated defenders. At 6-foot-9, with length, mobility, and tenacity, he can guard virtually every position on the floor. For a team like Charlotte, which has long struggled to defend elite scorers on the wing, adding McDaniels would finally give them an answer. Pairing him with Knueppel and McNeeley in the rotation could set the stage for a new defensive identity in Charlotte, something that has been sorely lacking for years.

On offense, McDaniels is not a high-usage player, but that might be exactly what the Hornets need. With Ball orchestrating, Sexton attacking, and Dinwiddie and Tre Mann providing scoring, Charlotte doesn’t need another ball-dominant player. What they need is someone who can knock down open shots, cut at the right times, and let his defense do the talking. McDaniels fits that bill perfectly.

The Timberwolves may not be eager to part with him, but given their expensive commitments to Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, and Naz Reid, their flexibility is limited. If financial pressures force them to make a tough decision, Charlotte should be ready with an offer. McDaniels would not only fill their defensive void but also bring the kind of toughness and versatility that playoff teams need to survive in the modern NBA.

Where do the Hornets stand in a weakened East?

The Eastern Conference is no longer the powerhouse it once was. With several teams retooling or outright rebuilding, the door is open for up-and-coming squads like Charlotte to seize the moment. The Hornets’ strong offseason, highlighted by their rookies, Sexton’s arrival, and a Summer League championship, has set them on the right track. But if they are serious about ending their playoff drought and making noise beyond the play-in, adding one of these trade targets could be the difference.

Gradey Dick would give them a consistent shooter and secondary defender. Keegan Murray would provide the two-way wing star they’ve lacked for years. Jaden McDaniels would give them the defensive identity they desperately need. Any of these players would represent a bold but necessary step forward.

For the first time in a long while, the Hornets are not just collecting talent, they’re building something coherent. With the right trade, that long-awaited return to the playoffs could finally become a reality in 2026.