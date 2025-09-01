With the growing popularity of the Nike Dunk in mainstream culture over the last few years, it has opened the door for Nike to experiment with one of their most reliable and tried models to date. Recently, we saw Lakers' Kobe Bryant honored with an anticipated Lower Merion-themed release. Now, Nike takes things one step further and honors Bryant's 1996 Draft to the Charlotte Hornets.

Kobe Bryant was selected 13th overall to the Charlotte Hornets, but notoriously traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for future Hall-of-Fame center Vlade Divac. The 1996 Draft Day trade lives in infamy as Bryant went on to have his legendary career all for the Los Angeles Lakers dynasty.

The Nike Dunk will honor Bryant once again with the purple/teal Charlotte Hornets scheme. While Bryant never rocked the classic Hornets' uniforms of the 90's, this colorway is always a fun reminder of what “could have been” if the Black Mamba looked a tad different.

Nike Dunk Low “Draft Day”

Kobe Bryant x Nike Dunk Low “Draft Day” Expected Summer 2026 🐍 pic.twitter.com/WqGCPmStB2 — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) August 7, 2025



In renderings from various outlets, the Nike Dunk Low will feature an all-leather upper with alternating Fierce Purple and Blue Lagoon panels throughout. The Nike Swoosh appears in purple while the side panels and tongue contrast in the vibrant teal. The shoes are based in a Sail midsole and purple outsole.

Featuring a stitched teal “NIKE” logo on the back, the shoes also feature a stitched Black Mamba emblem on the side heel, a great tribute to Bryant.

The Nike Dunk Low “Draft Day” has yet to be confirmed by Nike, but outlets are reporting that the shoes will arrive during the summer months of 2026. They're expected to come at the standard $135 retail tag and should see a drop on Nike SNKRS app.