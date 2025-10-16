The Charlotte Hornets are waiving veteran guard Spencer Dinwiddie just three months after signing him in free agency, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The move was made Thursday as the team prepares to finalize its roster ahead of the 2025–26 NBA season opener next week.

Dinwiddie, an 11-year NBA veteran, signed a one-year deal with Charlotte in July. His release clears a guaranteed salary from the books as the Hornets approach the league’s roster compliance deadline before the regular season begins. Charlotte is set to host the Brooklyn Nets in their season opener on Wednesday.

Dinwiddie appeared in two preseason games for the Hornets, including a performance in last Saturday’s 120–116 win over the Dallas Mavericks. He tallied six points, four assists, and three rebounds in 19 minutes while shooting 2-for-3 from the field. Despite a solid showing in limited action, the team ultimately chose to move in a different direction with its backcourt rotation.

The Hornets brought Dinwiddie in following his 2024 campaign with the Mavericks, where he averaged 11 points, 4.4 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game across 79 appearances. He shot 41.6% from the field and 33.4% from beyond the arc while averaging 27 minutes per game.

At 32 years old, Dinwiddie was expected to provide veteran leadership and ball-handling depth for a Charlotte team in transition. His brief stint with the Hornets adds to a career that includes stops with the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards, and Dallas.

The Hornets are coming off a 145–116 preseason victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday and will close out their exhibition slate Friday against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

With Dinwiddie’s departure, Charlotte opens up roster and financial flexibility ahead of the regular season. The team continues to evaluate its lineup around rising young talent and returning veterans under head coach Charles Lee.

Dinwiddie now enters the free-agent market days before the season begins, adding an experienced option for teams seeking guard depth. It remains unclear if another franchise will sign him ahead of Opening Night.