By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Published November 8, 2022

Updated November 9, 2022

As part of his plea deal on the felony domestic violence charges that were filed against him by his ex-girlfriend, Miles Bridges was slapped with a restraining order that prohibits him from being in close physical proximity to former lover Mychelle Johnson. As it turns out, however, it’s the Charlotte Hornets stud that is now demanding that Johnson stay away from him.

In a surprising plot twist to what has been quite a compelling narrative, Bridges has also filed a restraining order against Johnson. This report comes via TMZ Sports:

Bridges says on three separate occasions, including just two days after he accepted a plea deal to close out his criminal case with Johnson, she’s showed up to his home or places he’s staying and harassed him, causing him emotional distress and anxiety.

According to the court documents filed by the Hornets forward, the first incident transpired on October 12. Johnson supposedly went to Bridges’ rented Airbnb unannounced and attempted to force her way into the home by using a garden hose nozzle. Bridges locked himself in, and he had a photo to support his claim.

On October 31, Johnson allegedly followed Bridges and his friends from a night out in LA at 2:30 in the morning. Johnson supposedly sat in Bridges’ driveway for six hours demanding that he face her. Similar to the previous incident on Oct. 12, Johnson allegedly had their two young kids with her at that time.

Finally, On November 5th, just two days after Bridges pleaded no contest to the domestic violence charges, Bridges claims that Johnson once again “stood outside the home antagonizing me and refusing to leave.” The Hornets star claims that he had to call the police to intervene.

All these incidents are what led to Miles Bridges deciding to file a restraining order against his former girlfriend. Amid the domestic trouble between Bridges and Johnson, you can’t help but feel bad for their two young children for having to go through all this.

Technically speaking, Bridges is now no longer a member of the Charlotte Hornets after the team decided against offering him a contract extension. The 24-year-old is currently a free agent.