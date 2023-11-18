Big man Miles Bridges made a triumphant return to the Hornets over 500 days since last playin on an NBA court.

The Charlotte Hornets fell to the Milwaukee Bucks 130-99, but fans and the organization had something to cheer about mid-game. Other than the game being kind of close to start, Miles Bridges made his long-awaited return to an NBA floor in over 500 days. No one was really quite sure what kind of reaction the fans would have once he checked into the game, heck even Bridges himself had no idea what to expect.

When he did sub into the game, fans cheered. Some even stood up in applause for him.

Hornets fans get in their feet and cheer as Miles Bridges enters the game for the first time this season 👏 (via @JerryDonatien) pic.twitter.com/6kL6cDBgth — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 18, 2023

Miles Bridges reacts to warm embrace

“It was great. Like I said yesterday, I missed these fans,” Bridges said of his return and the warm welcome he got. “I didn’t know what to expect and they missed me. I was just happy to go out there and be able to play. I know we lost the game, but it was good to be playing in front of the fans again.”

Bridges played 33 minutes and finished with 17 points and five rebounds in his first game since his suspension. He looked comfortable on the floor and made plays on both sides of the ball. He scored around the rim and from the perimeter, made smart passes, and guarded Giannis Antetokounmpo for long stretches during the game as well.

Despite playing significant minutes in his first game in over a year, though, Bridges felt fine after stepping up to play some extra minutes due to foul trouble and injuries.

“Yeah, I knew coach wasn’t going to play me 28 minutes. I knew he was going to play me over 30. It’s just about the flow of the game. I was playing well so he kept me in the game,” Bridges shared.

Nick Richards had to head back to the locker room after experiencing some concussion-like symptoms and Brandon Miller got two quick fouls early in the game. Coach Steve Clifford wanted to keep his minutes down to 28 minutes, but the unforeseen circumstances forced him to play Bridges more.

Bridges on being back with his Hornets teammates

Overall, Bridges felt good on his return to the floor with his teammates.

“It just feels good playing with those guys,” Bridges continued. “Melo (LaMelo Ball) had 37 points. He for sure needs help scoring, so we’ve just got to go out there and be better. It can’t just be a one-man show. He’s doing everything he can for the team, so we’ve got to help him out.”

Now with his debut out of the way, the Hornets can focus on figuring out on how to get back into the win column. Charlotte has dropped three straight games and are 1-5 at home. As the team continues to get healthy and figure out rotations, stringing some wins together is a must. Bridges should be able to help them do just that.