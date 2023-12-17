The Charlotte Hornets dropped a lopsided decision to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night that included a historically bad performance.

The Hornets' Miles Bridges is one of the most athletic and talented players in the Eastern Conference, a former collegiate star at Michigan State University with Coach Tom Izzo. Bridges served a 10-game suspension earlier this year and has come back strong in an effort to help the Hornets climb back into the NBA Playoff picture.

A talented Hornets guard was forced to leave the game after taking an elbow to the nose vs. Philadelphia on Saturday. Hornets Coach Steve Clifford revealed self-described ‘poor decisions' that led to the team's loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Bridges' Historically Bad Night

On Saturday, the Hornets were absolutely obliterated by Joel Embiid and the Sixers, and Bridges' performance certainly didn't help to improve the Hornets' results too much.

Miles Bridges tonight: 🧱 -56

🧱 3-14 FG 2nd worst plus-minus in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/yIOaNIIeiI — BrickMuse (@BrickMuse) December 17, 2023

“He really thought he could guard Embiid,” one fan said in response on X.

“Adam Silver gotta step in,” another fan added.

Hornets Blasted by Embiid, Sixers

Saturday's game ended with a 135-82 score in favor of the Sixers as Embiid put up 42 points along with 15 rebounds and three assists.

The reigning MVP's scoring numbers dwarfed Coach Clifford's entire team as rookie Brandon Miller led the Hornets with 14 points. Forward Bryce McGowens had 12 points for Charlotte, which fell behind 33-17 in the first quarter and was outscored by 13 in the second quarter.

Next up for the Hornets is a matchup with the Toronto Raptors in Canada followed by a game in Indianapolis, Indiana against the In-Season Tournament runner-up Pacers on Wednesday, December 20.

In the meantime, it's back to the drawing board for the Hornets, who currently hold a 7-17 record on the season. Clifford, Gordon Hayward and the rest of the team have done their best to explain the team's losing ways, but nothing has seemed to work in an Eastern Conference that is top heavy with plenty of teams that appear to be light years better than Charlotte at this point in time.