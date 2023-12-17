Hornets lose Terry Rozier to injury in the 76ers game.

The Charlotte Hornets pretty much had no chance against the Philadelphia 76ers. To make matters worse, Charlotte also lost Terry Rozier to injury early in the third quarter. It's been an abysmal year for this team and it's just getting worse.

During an inbound play, Rozier chased after his opponent. He attempted to run by Joel Embiid but instead ran face-first with his elbow. The Hornets' star guard immediately fell to the ground and eventually left the court, according to Bally Sports.

.@hornets guard Terry Rozier left tonight’s game after being struck in the nose and is doubtful to return. pic.twitter.com/GFDWWj2S7Z — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) December 17, 2023

After taking that hard shot, the Hornets eventually ruled him out for the remainder of the game, per Steve Reed of the Associated Press. Even if he was cleared in the locker room, the score of the game was so out of hand it wouldn't have made a difference.

“Terry Rozier is not returning to this game.”

Hopefully, this isn't an injury that sidelines Terry Rozier for multiple games. There's a chance he'll have to wear a mask or something until his nose heals up. But that's only if he broke his nose from that collision from Embiid. Regardless, the Hornets will monitor their star point guard and evaluate exactly when he can return to action.

Rozier has had another strong season in Charlotte. So far this year, the veteran guard is averaging 24.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game. He's played an integral part for the Hornets since signing with the team in 2019.

With that said, the Hornets will provide more updates on Terry Rozier's nose injury. Charlotte's next game is on Monday, December 18 against the Toronto Raptors.