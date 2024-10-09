LaMelo Ball's former teammate, Terry Rozier, was always a beloved member of the Charlotte Hornets. Despite being traded last season from the Hornets to the Miami Heat, the veteran guard still holds a soft spot for his former team. Ball learned a lot from Rozier, who gave the All-Star guard and his former team props before a recent preseason matchup against one another.

“He's generational, I tell him that all the time,” Rozier said. “That's little bro, he's real good. This team is only going to go as far as he takes them having him be healthy. He knows what he gotta do.”

After spending 4 seasons with Ball, Rozier saw the trajectory he was on up close and personal from the start. From not being the full-time starter, to growing into a mainstay in the lineup, and eventually, the All-Star caliber potential showed later on. It's a full-circle moment for a guy like Rozier who got to see a couple of these players grow and develop to be key contributors. Sharing a backcourt with a Ball for that long, Rozier had a front-row seat to all the ups and downs.

Terry Rozier shows love to the Hornets organization too

Rozier had nothing but positive things to say about the Hornets.

“The players are bought in,” Rozier said when asked about the changes Charlotte has made over the offseason. “They have a mindset aligned with the new owners and everything, how they want to go about stuff, and it's just good to see.”

Trading Rozier at the 2024 deadline was the start of a domino effect for Charlotte. Along with moving Gordon Hayward at the deadline, they were able to get Tre Mann, Vasilije Micić, Grant Williams, Seth Curry, and draft compensation in those deals. Those players are all key pieces off the bench moving forward into the 2024-25 season. Leading up to having a solid draft picking up a project player in Tidjane Salaun, and another developing guard in KJ Simpson.

Those trades laid out the foundation of what could be a solid young team as the season wanes on. Hornets fans should be thankful that Rozier was moved to really embrace and kick off this new wave of basketball for this organization. Surely it wasn't an easy move after he spent nearly five years with the franchise, but it's business. Plus, landing in Miami gave him a chance to compete and be a part of their long-term plan.

Miles Bridges' take on Terry Rozier in Miami Heat jersey

Miles Bridges played three in a half seasons with Terry Rozier, so seeing him in a Heat jersey was odd for him.

“Yeah, it's weird, but at the same time, I'm happy to see my brother out there happy and doing his thing. I for sure wanna beat him 4-0 this year.”

Bridges will have a shot to kick that off immediately as the Hornets host the Heat in game number one of the regular season on October 26th.

All of Miami's starters didn't play over 17 minutes while Charlotte had a few guys in the mid-20s well they cleared their benches mid-way through the 3rd quarter.

Next time they suit up, we'll see Charlotte's new brand of basketball rolled out as they begin their long NBA journey.