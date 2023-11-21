With the Hornets taking down the Celtics, LaMelo Ball got brutally honest and what has been fueling his recent hot streak.

The Charlotte Hornets beat the Boston Celtics at home 121-118 on Monday in an overtime thriller. Beating any team is never an easy task, but the Hornets managed to overcome an 18-point deficit to force the extra period, where they able to close the game out. That win helped snap a six-game home losing streak against a team that is holding the number one seed through 14 games. None of it would have been possible without their franchise player in LaMelo Ball. He finished the game with 36 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists. He's now had four 30-plus point games in his last five outings.

LaMelo Ball spills the tea on his great play as of late

After a slow start to the season, Ball has managed to record six 30-point games. That's tied for the third-most in the NBA in the early part of this season. LaMelo Ball explained how he's been able to get and stay hot in this early part of the season.

“Feeling a little more healthy,” Ball said. “Games under my belt, ya feel me? I didn’t do no FIBA or overseas or none of that stuff. I ain’t play in a minute. Games finally got there and I’m feeling better now.”

People forget that Ball only appeared in 36 games in 2022-23 and spent most of the summer rehabbing injuries. He didn't touch a basketball court and going full speed until he got to training camp in October before the start of the preseason. He's on a tear right now and the scary part for the rest of the league, the best is yet to come. Mid to late November is normally when players start to get into a nice groove. Seems like LaMelo Ball has found his and then some.

NBA history was made

In the process of taking down the Celtics, Ball managed to etch his name into the record books. He is the second fastest player in NBA history to hit 500 career three-pointers after doing it in 175 games. In addition to that, he was also the third-youngest player to hit that milestone behind Anthony Edwards and Luka Doncic. Ball does attempt close to nine threes per game, so it was bound to happen.

Despite the win, Charlotte is still 4-9. It's exciting to beat one of the leagues better teams and in overtime at that. The league moves on though. On to defending home court against the Washington Wizards, who has already beaten the Hornets on their floor earlier in the year.