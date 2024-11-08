Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges will be sidelined for at least two weeks after suffering a bone bruise in his right knee. Charlotte has yet to play a game with their full lineup so far this season. Nick Richards was sidelined with rib issues, and Brandon Miller played in just four of the first eight games due to a hamstring injury. With Bridges' recent injury, Charlotte just can't catch a break. Here's what they'll have to do moving forward to deal with Bridges' absence.

What Miles Bridges' absence means for Hornets moving forward

Bridges is averaging just under 15 points per game and normally has the assignment of guarding the opposing team's best perimeter threat. They also will miss out on their second-leading rebounder and main transition threat. He wears a lot of hats for a young team that loves his production, and it'll be pretty hard to replicate it for the next couple of weeks until he's reevaluated.

Bridges is normally an Iron Man when it comes down to availability. Through his first five seasons, he's managed to play in 87% of his games. His lowest number of games played so far in his career (outside of sitting out the 2022-23 season with legal issues), is 65 back in the 2019-2020 campaign. Durability has been his best skill since entering the league. It's going to be hard to replace his production on the floor while he is out of the lineup. The show must go on, though.

The Hornets need to move some people around in the lineup

Shuffling bodies in the lineup is one way to try and stay competitive. Hornets rookie Tidjane Salaun would have to be one of the first people off the bench alongside Tre Mann. No, he doesn't have the same intangibles as Bridges, but it is another live body with a high motor that won't be afraid to take an open three-pointer.

Salaun is only shooting 27% from deep, but the more exposure for a rookie, the better in those moments. With more minutes on the floor blended in with the starters, he could play better in the opportunity. With that being said, that isn't exactly who should replace him in the starting lineup.

Grant Williams gets the starting nod

It's only natural for Grant Williams to step into that starting four spot. The rest of the lineup would have to shift a little bit as well. Slide Brandon Miller to the small forward, keep Seth Curry at the two spot, and have Taj Gibson man patrol paint at the center position. With injuries to Nick Richards and Mark Williams still sidelined with no timetable for a return, Charlotte is thin regarding depth.

Bridges' injury is unfortunate, but it is a next-man-up mentality. Coach Charles Lee will figure out what different rotations to roll out depending on what each game needs. It'll be tough, but on the bright side, at least Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball are back healthy and are hitting their strides. As they continue to build chemistry this team could ascend to new heights, which hopefully translates to wins. Injuries are unfortunately just a part of the game.