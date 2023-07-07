After officially signing the $7.9 million qualifying offer the Charlotte Hornets extended to him, Miles Bridges made sure to apologize for the issue that saw him miss the whole 2022-23 season. He also vowed to work on getting back the trust of not only the Hornets but also the whole fan base.

In a statement released by the Hornets, Bridges shared that the time he spent away from the team and the NBA has allowed him to “reflect” and “immerse” himself in therapy as he looks to become a better person.

Bridges also promised not to waste the chance given to him, understanding the fact that many people don't think he deserved it. To recall, Bridges has been arrested for domestic violence charges during the 2022 offseason. He then entered a plea of no contest to a felony domestic violence charge, which led to his other charges being dismissed.

“I sincerely apologize for the pain, embarrassment and disappointment that last year's incident caused so many people. Time away from the game allowed me to reflect, immerse myself in therapy and prioritize becoming a better person – someone my family and peers can be proud of,” Bridges said.

“I'm grateful to the Hornets and the NBA community for giving me a second chance – most people don't ever get one and I understand those questioning whether I deserve one. I will do everything I can to earn back the trust and confidence of my teammates, coaches, the Hornets organization and staff, fans, and the Charlotte community. I'm ready to return to work and can’t wait to rejoin my Hornets teammates.”

Hopefully, Miles Bridges doesn't really waste the new opportunity given to him. He'll be an unrestricted free agent in 2024, and if he wants to have a future in the NBA, he needs to prove that he's a changed man. Everyone knows he can ball, but as he said, he still has to prove that he can be trusted.