Brandon Miller will not play against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday after suffering an injury in the Charlotte Hornets' season debut against the Houston Rockets. He has a left glute strain that will hold him out for at least until he is reevaluated. Miller played 11 minutes and was off to a solid start against the Rockets, with six points in 11 minutes, before being held out of the rest of the game.

What Brandon Miller injury means for the Hornets

Missing out on their swingman for a weak could hurt their offensive production. LaMelo Ball had a stellar season debut, but now defenses will likely look to send help or double-team him to give the ball up and force someone else to beat them. Unless, of course, another player steps up in Miller's absence. Against the Rockets, Tre Mann was the secondary scorer with 24 points off the bench.

Someone is going to have to step up without Miller in the lineup to take the scoring load off of Ball's shoulders. There's one name that sticks out more than the rest that should have more plays drawn up for him, given the situation.

Should all eyes be on Miles Bridges?

Miles Bridges took 11 shots and nailed five of them in the win over the Rockets to go along with nine boards. He played within the flow of the offense, but his usage rate for the next week or so could spike. During the 2023-24 season, Bridges averaged a career-high 21 points. With all the injuries this team sustained a season ago, he and Brandon Miller shared the scoring load for the bulk of the season when he returned from suspension.

Both LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges are two of the longest-tenured Hornets players on the roster. The chemistry those two have with each other could be enough to power through while they're down a man in their starting lineup. Downhill, Bridges is a threat to finish around the rim. That should open up the rest of the floor as the defense collapses.

Hornets should survive for the week

Thankfully, the Brandon Miller injury doesn't seem like it'll hold him out for too long at the time being. Hamstrings can be tricky, so only time will tell. Still, with Ball looking 100% healthy, Charlotte should be able to keep their head above water for the next few games. Taking on the Hawks on Friday, Miami Heat on Saturday, and the Toronto Raptors the following Wednesday. However, the next few games after that do get more difficult.

Their next three games after that could be a rough stretch. They play the Celtics in back-to-back games at home before heading to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves. Despite the extra attention from a defense, Ball already knows what to expect with the added focus on him.

Coach Lee called Ball the engine of their team after the win over Houston and he'll continue to show why as the season progresses. No matter who the competition is, good players always find a way to be effective.