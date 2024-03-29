The Philadelphia Phillies roster is stacked with big-time talent, but their championship window won't last forever. The 2024 season will be a big one for the team, and they are more than capable of making a run to the World Series.
The start of the season didn't go quite as planned for the Phillies, as their opening game was postponed to Friday, March 29, because of inclement weather. That won't slow the team down, though, and it means fans will have even more time to prepare to watch their first game.
If you need to learn how to watch the Phillies in 2024, this is the article for you.
Phillies 2024 season preview
After a decade straight of missing the postseason, the Phillies made it to the World Series in 2022 and lost in the NLCS last season. They have a championship-caliber roster that is headlined by Bryce Harper. One of the greatest prospects in the history of the sport, Harper has had quite the career for himself and has now transitioned to playing first base in a full-time capacity.
He is one of many players in the Phillies' lineup with big-time power. Of course, few have more power than Kyle Schwarber. Schwarber's 47 home runs last year were the second most in baseball, and he was one of six Philadelphia players with at least 20 long balls. Schwarber is also one of the best base on balls players in MLB.
Trae Turner is the team's contact artist. The shortstop got off to a slow start in his first season in Philadelphia, but he finished the year on fire. The team will want him to continue his hot streak to start this season. Additionally, J.T. Realmuto is one of the best catchers in the game, and Nick Castellanos always steps up in the biggest moments. Many even expect Alec Bohm to take a step forward this year after a promising season last year.
There are weapons at every position for the Phillies offense, but the team has plenty in the pitching department, too. Zach Wheeler and Aaron Nola form one of the best one-two punches in baseball, and the team paid the two handsomely this offseason. The team will need both to pitch at an elite level this season
How to watch Phillies with cable
While the rest of the league got to play on MLB Opening Day, a weather delay postponed the Phillies' first game by a day. That has only built the hype and anticipation for the team to get things going, and you can watch their games on NBC Sports Philadelphia, the team's regional sports network.
How to watch Phillies without cable
NBC Sports Philadelphia will be available on a number of streaming services, including fuboTV, Youtube TV, and Hulu+ Live TV. Additionally, if you are outside of Philadelphia's market, you can watch Phillies games on MLB.TV. FuboTV has the ability for users to connect their MLB TV accounts.
There will also be plenty of nationally televised games, including broadcasts on ESPN, TBS, FS1, and FOX. There will even be games shown on AppleTV+.
National television schedule
- March 30 vs. Braves: 4:05 p.m. ET – FS1
- March 21 vs. Braves: 1:35 p.m. ET – MLBN
- April 2 vs. Reds: 6:40 p.m. ET – TBS
- April 3 vs. Reds: 1:05 p.m. ET – MLBN
- April 11 vs. Pirates: 6:40 p.m. ET – MLBN
- April 26 @ Padres: 9:40 p.m. ET – MLBN
- May 3 vs. Giants: 6:40 p.m. ET – AppleTV+
- May 5 vs. Giants: 7:10 p.m. ET – ESPN
- June 1 vs. Cardinals: 7:15 p.m. ET – FOX
- June 8 @ Mets: 1:10 p.m. ET – FOX
- June 9 vs. Mets: 10:10 a.m. ET – ESPN
- June 11 @ Red Sox: 7:10 p.m. ET – TBS
- June 21 vs. Diamondbacks: 6:40 p.m. ET – AppleTV+
- July 6 @ Braves: 7:15 p.m. ET – FOX
- Aug. 22 @ Braves: 7:15 p.m. ET – FOX
- Aug. 31 vs. Braves: 7:15 p.m. ET – FOX