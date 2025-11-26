The Milwaukee Bucks are on a five-game losing streak, and one of the main reasons is that they've been without Giannis Antetokounmpo, as he's sidelined due to injury. It's not certain when he'll return, but it may need to be sooner rather than later, as the Bucks can continue to slide in the standings.

That has led the Bucks to look around the league for trade options, and Zach LaVine is one of the names that has popped up, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

“The Milwaukee Bucks have conducted background due diligence on LaVine and others around the league, as usual, sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote. “However, nothing is imminent as Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo nears a return from a low-grade adductor strain.

“Should Milwaukee’s interest in LaVine become more serious, it’s worth noting that Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma and Kings Governor Vivek Ranadive both invested in a new women’s professional sports venture called Major League Volleyball, and Kuzma has been linked to the Kings via trade rumors for several seasons.”

Kuzma has been up and down for the Bucks this season, so it would make sense if they wanted to find a more consistent option. Both Kuzma and LaVine were traded last season, and it would be another season where they're shipped off if a deal comes to fruition.

The Bucks have also kept tabs on Anfernee Simons from the Boston Celtics, according to Scotto. The Celtics could still be looking to get below the luxury tax line, and trading Simons could do it for them.

At this point, it's obvious that the Bucks are open to improving their roster, especially when thinking about the future of Antetokounmpo. He noted that he's committed to the team now, but that can change as the season continues. If they keep losing, he could instantly have a change of heart.