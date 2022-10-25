“I would like to see more tournaments, more Majors” – Puppey

Team Secret has secured Top 3 in this year’s The International, bringing the team to the same position they had back in The International 2021 – the best performance the team has had in the organization’s history. Puppey, however, is looking to recapture former glory, as the Aegis of Immortals has eluded him after he’s claimed it once. As one of the remaining two-time hopefuls remaining in The International, he seeks to help his team win the tournament so that they, too, can experience what he experienced back when he won the very first International.

But right now, Team Secret, along with the other finalists, is preparing for the Grand Finals weekend this October 29-30. Meanwhile, the teams got to share their thoughts during a media scrum a few days before the Finals.

This was when Puppey said that he thinks there should be more tournaments in the DPC, and for it to have more Majors. As one of the older players in Dota 2, he remembers the time when the Dota Pro Circuit used to have about sixteen major events in a year, as opposed to DPC 2022’s 2-Majors system. “I would like to see more tournaments, more Majors,” says Puppey. Team Secret’s coach Heen would also add that he wishes Valve would assign more points to the Majors versus the Qualifiers. “We’re just looking at the leaderboards, oh, who’s going to qualify?” Puppey added. “Who cares about who will win [the Major]?”

In general, the team shared their feelings toward the new DPC system. They want shorter regional qualifiers and more emphasis on Majors. “We don’t need three weeks to qualify for a Major,” says Puppey. “We only need three days.”

But if there’s anything that the team appreciated from the new DPC system, it’s the Last Chance Qualifiers. After all, the team qualified for The International this year through the LCQ. Puppey revealed that Valve is considering removing LCQ next year, but he thinks that it should stay. “It also shows which regions are stronger,” Resolution added.

As for the pressure they’re feeling right now that they’re scheduled to play during the Grand Finals weekend, Resolution shares that the team is carefree right now. “I think we felt more pressure during the Last Chance Qualifier,” says Resolution. “Right now, we’re carefree. We’re already here.”

Team Secret will be facing Tundra Esports in the upper bracket finals of the Dota 2 The International on Saturday for a spot in the Grand Finals.