Published November 28, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick isn’t a big talker, and it remains to be the case for him when asked about a potential reunion with former Pats offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show (h/t Mark Daniels of MassLive).

“I haven’t talked to Bill in a little while,” Belichick said. “So, I don’t know, I wouldn’t really want to comment on his situation. I think that’s something for him to comment on.”

O’Brien is still currently serving as the offensive coordinator of the Alabama Crimson Tide, but his name has floated as a potential head coach target of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. At the same time, Jeff Schultz of The Athletic said that O’Brien is also mulling a return to the NFL, giving birth to speculations that the Patriots might be the team to lure him back to the pros. After all, O’Brien spent years before as part of the Patriots coaching staff.

This isn’t the first time that O’Brien’s name has been linked to the Patriots this year. Back in the summer, he was touted by New England fans as the ideal replacement for the offensive coordinator role previously handled by Josh McDaniels, who is now the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

In any case, the Patriots do seem to be a team in need of a change in the way they run their offense. They are just 18th in the league so far this season with 21.7 points per game and 21st with 325.9 total yards per contest.