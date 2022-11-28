Published November 28, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Bill O’Brien could be on his way back to the NFL. Jeff Schultz of The Athletic tweeted Sunday that the former Houston Texans head coach “is considering NFL options (which many expected).” While Schultz did not mention any NFL teams with potential links for an O’Brien return to the pros, the New England Patriots do sound like an ideal landing spot for the current Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator.

For one, O’Brien has worked with the Patriots before, serving in different capacities, including the offensive coordinator role in 2011 when he was also the team’s quarterbacks coach.

That being said, O’Brien might ultimately end up still coaching in college, with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets rumored to be keeping a close eye on the 53-year-old offensive coordinator.

Via Schultz:

“Some have come away from conversations with Batt believing former Georgia Tech assistant and current Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien is at the top of Batt’s list, while acknowledging they’re just trying to read the tea leaves. O’Brien has come under some criticism this season and is not expected to be back as the Crimson Tide’s OC —although the Tide’s offense looked good in a 49-27 win against Auburn Saturday.”

The Patriots could use help on their offense. Adding another mind to design plays for New England’s attack does look like a worthy goal for the team that is only averaging 21.7 points per game, so far in the 2022 NFL season. The Patriots’ stop unit remains sturdy and dependable, but the offense has been a letdown.