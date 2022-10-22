Persona 5 Royal – Igor Confidant Guide

Read ahead for the Persona 5 Royal Fool Confidant Igor guide. The confidant abilities, and level-up guide can be found here.

Beware for slight spoilers!

Igor Confidant Guide

Igor of The Velvet Room is the Fool Confidant in Persona 5 Royal. Maxing out his Confidant unlocks the fusion of Vishnu. His Confidant automatically starts on April 12th through a dream that Joker has.

Igor can be found in the Velvet Room, but the Fool Confidant will only be progressed in specific points in the story. Dialogue options during these story events will still be presented but will not grant any points.

Only a couple choices matter, both found during the Rank 10 event. Instead of granting Confidant progress. it dictates which ending the player can get.

Igor Confidant Skills

Rank 1 – Wild Talk Allows you to negotiate with Shadows after performing a Hold Up.

Rank 1 – Arcana Burst Earn bonus EXP when fusing Personas based on their Arcana’s Confidant rank.

Rank 2 – Third Eye See things normally invisible to the naked eye.

Rank 3 – Power Stock Increases your Persona stock to 8 slots.

Rank 4 – N/A

Rank 5 – Super Stock Increases your Persona stock to 10 slots.

Rank 6 – High Arcana Burst Increases the EXP bonus granted by Arcana Burst

Rank 7 – N/A

Rank 8 – Ultra Stock Increases your Persona stock to 12 slots.

Rank 9 – N/A

Rank MAX – Greatly increases the EXP bonus granted by Arcana Burst.

Igor Confidant Level-Up Guide

The Fool Confidant will level up through scripted events in the following dates. All of these occur inside the Velvet Room.

Rank 1 – April 12th story event The “Don’t be stupid.” choice is only accessible on New Game Plus as it requires Rank 3 Guts.

Rank 2 – April 20th story event This immediately occurs after your first Persona Fusion.

Rank 3 – May 5th story event

Rank 4 – May 31st story event

Rank 5 – June 11th story event No dialogue options are presented during this event.

Rank 6 – July 11th story event

Rank 7 – August 22nd story event

Rank 8 – August 31st story event

Rank 9 – October 11th story event

Rank MAX – December 24th story event By accepting the “offer,” you will be locked onto the Bad Ending.



Note that some of these are also tied to clearing certain Palaces.