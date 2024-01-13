Terrence Shannon Jr. is waiting on judge's ruling, as he tries to make Illinois basketball return

The judge has yet to make a ruling on Illinois basketball star Terrence Shannon Jr.'s request for a temporary restraining order against the school, which would enable him to return to the court, per 247 Sports' Joey Wagner. The highly-lauded prospect was charged with rape at the end of 2023 and subsequently suspended by the university, in accordance to its sexual-misconduct allegations policy.

Shannon's legal team is arguing that it was unjust for Illinois, more specifically the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics, to punish him during an ongoing case. The 6-foot-6 guard maintains his innocence and is expected to enter a not guilty plea. After hearing evidence from both sides, U.S. District Judge Colleen Lawless expressed her intent to make a ruling “in an expedient manner.”

Several Fighting Illini players were in attendance at the court hearing to support their teammate. The alleged rape is said to have taken place in a bar in Lawrence, Kansas in September of 2023 and center around inappropriate touching of a woman. Shannon had traveled to the area to watch the Illinois football team face the Kansas Jayhawks. An investigation was conducted, and three months later an arrest warrant was issued.

Terrence Shannon Jr. turned himself in the following day on Dec. 28 and eventually posted bail at $50,000. In 11 games for Illinois basketball this season, he has averaged 21.7 points on 51.4 percent shooting and 4.5 rebounds. He was an All-Big Ten First-Team selection last season and initially declared for the NBA Draft before returning to Champaign.

The Fighting Illini have done well in the 23-year-old's absence, currently sitting at No. 10 in the country with a 12-3 record.