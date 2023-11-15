Illinois basketball suffered a tough loss against Marquette on Tuesday, but Terrence Shannon Jr. knows that they will be fine.

The Illinois basketball team has consistently been a contender in the Big Ten in recent seasons, but they haven't been able to capitalize in the NCAA Tournament. The Fighting Illini are hoping to change those fortunes this season, and they have another good team. Illinois came into the season ranked #25, and after two wins in the first week, they jumped up to #23 ahead of their huge game against #4 Marquette basketball. This game was part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games which pits Big East schools against Big Ten schools, and this was an immediate chance for the Fighting Illini to make a statement.

It was a good game from start to finish, and the home Illinois basketball fans were rowdy, but Marquette finished on top as they won the game 81-74. The Fighting Illini had the lead with a little over 11 minutes to play, but the Golden Eagles quickly went back up, and they never let Illinois catch back up after that.

Terrence Shannon Jr. finished the game as the leading scorer for Illinois. He finished the game with 21 points on 6-16 shooting, and he added two rebounds and two assists. Despite being the leader scorer for the Fighting Illini, Shannon Jr. seems to be taking the blame for the loss, but he also knows that the team will be just fine moving forward.

“We going to bounce back 100% this one one me , see you’ll Friday,” Terrence Shannon Jr. said in a tweet after the game.

He did say this ‘one one me', but it sounds like he was trying to say ‘this one on me.' That is a sign of a good leader. Shannon Jr. had a big game in the points column, but he still recognizes that he can be better in other areas and he doesn't place the blame elsewhere.

Illinois is now 2-1 on the season and they will have plenty of time to bounce back from this tough loss. The Fighting Illini will be back in action on Friday at home against Valparaiso. That should be a pretty easy bounce back win for Shannon Jr. and this Illinois team.