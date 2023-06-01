A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Terrence Shannon Jr. will be back in Champaign for one more year. The Illinois Fighting Illini star revealed that he will play his last year of eligibility with the team in the upcoming 2023-24 college basketball season after withdrawing his NBA Draft application. This is a huge win for Illinois Basketball, which has made it to each of the last three NCAA tournaments.

With Terrence Shannon Jr. back, Illinois basketball will be running with its top scorer last season again. Shannon, who transferred to the Fighting Illini after three years in the Big 12 with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, led Illinois in the 2022-23 college basketball campaign with an average of 17.2 points per game. He also recorded 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.5 blocks across 31 games (30 starts).

Shannon’s ability to create plays on offense and wreak havoc on defense is a valuable asset that the Fighting Illini will get to enjoy for another season. His return to Illinois basketball also mitigates the impact of the departures earlier in the offseason of three players — Jayden EppsBrandon Lieb, and RJ Melendez — via transfer portal.

Although he will be among the oldest players who will apply for the NBA Draft in 2024, the added experience and opportunity to polish further his skills in the college ranks should ultimately be beneficial for his stock once he is ready to turn pro.

Shannon mostly played as a point guard for Illinois last season while seeing some minutes at the two-guard and small forward positions.

Shannon and the Fighting Illini had an overall 20-13 record and 11-9 conference slate last season.