‘I’m going to be ready for them’: Lynn Bowden looking forward to ‘fresh start’ with the Patriots

The New England Patriots made an interesting addition to their practice squad on Thursday.

Wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. was picked up by the Patriots two days after one of its division rivals, the Miami Dolphins, waived him on cut down day. While listed as a receiver, Bowden’s seen as a multi-talented player. In his college days with Kentucky, Bowden actually ran for 1,468 yards – in his junior season. He added 114 receptions for 1,303 yards over his three college seasons, adding 13 rushing touchdowns and six receiving touchdowns in his time as a Wildcat.

Despite his talents, Bowden hasn’t found a true landing spot yet in his young NFL career. The Raiders selected him in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. But they traded him to the Miami Dolphins at the end of the preseason that year prior to signing with the Patriots.

In Miami, Bowden didn’t get much shine. He had 28 receptions for 211 yards and nine rushes for 32 yards. An injury kept Bowden out for the entire 2021 season. By the time he returned for the 2022 season, the Dolphins had an established Jaylen Waddle and added Tyreek Hill plus Cedrick Wilson.

Lynn Bowden Jr., signed to the practice squad today, catches a pass early in today’s shorts-and-shells practice. pic.twitter.com/cKS3yceIrT — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 1, 2022

Even though he had four receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason, Bowden was still shown the door on Tuesday. He isn’t sure why he couldn’t stick in Miami.

“I don’t know,” Bowden told NESN’s Zack Cox when asked what went wrong during his time with the Dolphins on Thursday. “It was a good organization. Cards probably just didn’t fall right or whatever it was. But hey, I’m here. Opportunity. God got me, put me through whatever, and I’ll just stick with that.”

The Patriots didn’t make any waiver claims in the immediate period following Tuesday’s roster cutdown, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. They also kept 14 of the players they released on their practice squad. The Patriots added two outside players to it in the last two days: offensive tackle LeRoy Watson and Bowden.

“I just saw an opportunity, a fresh start,” Bowden told Cox on joining the Patriots. “Just get back on track. I really haven’t had any sleep in the last couple days, but I’m here now.”

In addition to his receiving and rushing skills, the 24-year-old Bowden showed promise as a returner in college. He returned two punts for touchdowns over his college career and won the 2019 Paul Hornung Award, which is given to the most versatile player in college.

While he brings a diverse skillset, Bowden said the Patriots didn’t exactly say what he’ll do yet. They gave him a simple message though.

“Just got to come to work,” Bowden told the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan. “We didn’t have a long talk. Just come to work. That was it.”

That doesn’t mean Bowden won’t be prepared. “Whatever they need, I’m going to be ready for them,” Bowden told Cox.

The Patriots begin the season against Bowden’s former team, the Dolphins, on Sept. 11.