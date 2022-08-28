Tyreek Hill drops truth bomb on high school star’s bold recreation of signature celebration

Tyreek Hill is gearing up for his first season with the Miami Dolphins. After forming a dynamic duo alongside Patrick Mahomes on the Kansas City Chiefs over the past four seasons, Hill is looking to prove he can be just as effective of a receiver for Tua Tagovailoa in Miami.

Hill has taken the NFL by storm with his ability to rip off big plays at any given moment. His quickness and deceivingly good route running make him a cornerback’s nightmare, and Hill is hoping he can continue to produce in his first season with Dolphins.

Throughout his time with the Chiefs, Hill became renowned for popularizing his signature peace-sign celebration as he raced away from his opposing defender. The celebration has been retired for the most part, as the NFL cracked down on taunting penalties recently, and Hill’s celebration was believed to fall under that penalty.

The celebration became quite popular, and is still used at lower levels of football. A high school star recently posted a picture of himself doing Hill’s signature celebration as he raced away from a defender for a long touchdown. Hill caught wind of the picture on Twitter, and had a great response for the young player.

I like defender right beside you 😂 now let’s hope you didn’t get tackled https://t.co/8xxGEca0Gl — Ty Hill (@cheetah) August 28, 2022

Hill is correct in saying you can’t really pull out this celebration if you are going to get tackled, but it doesn’t look like that was the case. The young player said he took the ball to the house here for a 64 yard touchdown, and showed Hill the highlight to prove such.

Even though Tyreek Hill’s celebration can’t really be used in the NFL anymore, it’s clear that his game breaking abilities have made their way down the ladder of football, and he has a lot of young players looking to replicate his path to the NFL.