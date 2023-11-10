Emeka Egbuka of the Ohio State Buckeyes hyped up fans with a message that will have Ryan Day and Buckeyes supporters smiling.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are undefeated and ranked number one in the college football playoff rankings. Meanwhile the team has watched rival Michigan do its best to handle the white hot spotlight of alleged sign stealing investigations.

Recently Coach Ryan Day denied Ohio State football's involvement in another sign sharing scandal. Joe Burrow spoke out about his ties to the Ohio State program that will have some Buckeyes fans feeling livid as a result.

The Buckeyes have been quietly led by QB Kyle McCord and his top flight receiving corps. McCord has thrown for 17 touchdowns against just four interceptions while knocking off highly ranked teams Notre Dame and Penn State along the way, staking the Buckeyes to their number one ranking.

One of McCord's key targets for a potential national championship, Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff run is Emeka Egbuka, who has become a forgotten man of sorts due to issues regarding his playing status.

The Steilacoom, Washington native is a secret weapon of sorts for McCord who hasn't quite lived up to his immense talent this season. With 26 catches for 332 yards and three touchdowns, Egbuka isn't close to his 2022 production.

According to the veteran Ohio State football star, the time is now for him and the rest of his teammates to turn the dial up to '11' in preparation for a championship run.

A recent ankle injury has him looking back, and looking forward, at the same time.

Emeka Egbuka said “it kind of sucked” to miss three games with an ankle injury, but he’s feeling healthy now and putting the team first with his sights set on a championship. https://t.co/wSxizShQc0 pic.twitter.com/40X8WOljKr — Eleven Warriors (@11W) November 10, 2023

The Buckeyes take on Michigan State this weekend in a prime time home clash before taking on the Minnesota Golden Gophers, also in Columbus. Their road finale against Michigan is scheduled for Saturday, November 25 at noon ET.