Ryan Day met with reporters on Wednesday and gave a blunt, six-word response on the issue, per WCMH-TV's Joe Nugent.

Ryan Day on the report yesterday that said Ohio State shared Michigan’s signals with Purdue before the Big Ten Championship game last season “Nobody here did any of that” pic.twitter.com/4mYLhsHhXG — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) November 8, 2023

Ohio State football was one of the alleged programs that fed Michigan's and Purdue's signals before their 2022 Big Ten title game. Michigan football routed Purdue, 43-22.

Michigan football played nip-and-tuck football against Ohio State, Rutgers, and Purdue in the first half of last year's games. Jim Harbaugh's team upped the ante and annihilated them by a combined score of 95-12 in the second half.

Ryan Day has claimed innocence on Ohio State's alleged involvement in last years's Big Ten Championship game. In a related development, the NCAA has also shot down Ryan Day's connections to Michigan football's sign-stealing controversy.

News of Ryan Day and his family's involvement in the NCAA's ongoing investigation became viral in the past several days. Consequently, they have received threats, per Yahoo! Sports' Ross Dellenger.

Ohio State football puts its unblemished 9-0 win-loss record on the line against Michigan State on Saturday. Ryan Day and Co. maintained their No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff seedings despite their first-half struggles against Rutgers.

Day took that as a wake-up call this late into the season. He feels they shouldn't let their guards down from here on out.

“There are definitely signs that we're moving in the right direction, but it's getting late in the season. So, our urgency is at an all-time high,” Day quipped.

With that in mind, expect Ryan Day and Ohio State football not to take Michigan State (3-6) for granted this weekend.