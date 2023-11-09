Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow considers himself an LSU Tiger when it comes to his college football playing days

When it comes to his college team, call Joe Burrow a Tiger. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback played college football with both Ohio State football and LSU football, but only associates with LSU when it comes to his college playing days.

“I always say, I went to school at Ohio State and I played football at LSU,” Burrow said. “That’s how I think about it,” via On 3.

Burrow spent three years with Ohio State — one more than he did with LSU — but primarily associates his time with the Buckeyes as a student. He redshirted his freshman year and realized after starting zero games in both his sophomore and junior year that he wasn't going to get much of an opportunity to play. He ended up finishing his degree in consumer and family financial services at Ohio State, and transferred to LSU as a graduate student.

After leaving for the Tigers, Burrow proved what the Buckeyes missed out on. After a 10-3 first season with LSU, Burrow led an epic final college season. He went 15-0 while completing 76.3% of his passes for 5,671 yards with 60 touchdowns and just six interceptions. His remarkable year won him the Heisman trophy, the National Championship and resulted in him becoming the No. 1 overall draft pick.

Thanks to LSU, Joe Burrow has gone on to become a successful NFL quarterback, considered by many a top-5 quarterback. He's led the Bengals to the playoffs twice in three seasons, including a Super Bowl appearance.

Given how Ohio State football failed to give him much of a chance, it's no wonder Burrow considers himself a former Tiger on the football field.