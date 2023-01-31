The Maryland Terrapins are getting ready for a big Tuesday night matchup in College Park against the Indiana Hoosiers, who are fronted by one of the best players in college basketball today in Trayce Jackson-Davis. But if you ask Terrapins head coach Kevin Willard, the Indiana basketball big man is without a doubt the No. 1 player in the nation (h/t Jared Kelly of 247 Sports).

“Trayce Jackson-Davis, he’s the best player in the country right now,” Willard said. “I don’t think we have enough time [to prepare for him], he’s that good. I mean, they just post him up on the left block and you gotta try to stop him. No one’s figured it out, and I’ll be honest with you, I haven’t figured it out yet.

Indiana basketball is on a roll, and Jackson-Davis is a major reason for the recent surge of the Hoosiers. Indiana will come into tonight’s game versus the Terps on a five-game win streak. In their most recent outing, Trayce Jackson-Davis and the Hoosiers took down the Ohio State Buckeyes in Bloomington last Saturday, 86-70, with the senior center coming up with 18 points and 10 rebounds in 33 minutes of action.

Jackson-Davis has been especially fantastic of late. Over the last five Indiana basketball games, he has averaged 25.4 points and 13.4 rebounds. That stretch includes his monster 20-20 performance in the win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers in which Trayce Jackson-Davis exploded for 25 points and 21 rebounds.

Containing Trayce Jackson-Davis is going to be a tall order for the Terrapins, considering the success he’s been having of late against opposing defenses.