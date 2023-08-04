Hailing from Germany, Dennis Schroder is one of the best European basketball players playing in the NBA today. Throughout his NBA career, the German national team captain is a reliable point guard off the bench.

Given Schroder's impact in the NBA, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Dennis Schroder's $4.3 million mansion in Tarzana, a neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Back in 2021, during his stint with the Oklahoma City Thunder, it seemed like Schroder already had plans to move to Los Angeles, especially after coughing up $4.3 million to buy a mansion in Tarzana. Schroder did suit up for the then-defending champions, the Los Angeles Lakers, after signing with them during the 2020 offseason. It was the German guard's first stint with the Lakers before rejoining the team for the 2022-23 season.

Here are some photos of Dennis Schroder's $4.3 million mansion in Tarzana.

Photos courtesy of: Los Angeles Times

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Originally completed in 2017, Schroder's property sits on 0.35 acres of land. The mansion itself encompasses 8,428 square feet of living space. It includes seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Schroder's mansion features an enormous living room. Beside it is the mansion's formal dining room. Inside the home also includes a chef's kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a wine cellar just below a spiral staircase, a home office, a home theater, a fitness gym that also includes a pool table, and a master bedroom that has its own dual balconies, dressing rooms, and a spa like bathroom.

Outdoors, the backyard features a swimming pool, a kitchen, a barbecue grilling station, and several outdoor lounge areas which should provide plenty of space for fresh air. However, the amenities outdoors are highlighted by a cemented basketball court.

Schroder has been a reliable scoring guard in his NBA career. As a result, it isn't surprising that the German national team staple can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Based on CA Knowledge, Schroder has a net worth of around $95 million. Although he missed out on a lucrative four-year, $84 million deal, Schroder still earns millions after opting to join the Toronto Raptors in the 2023 offseason after signing a two-year $26 million deal.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Dennis Schroder's $4.3 million mansion in Tarzana.