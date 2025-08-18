The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping for major improvement next season after hiring Pete Carroll to be the new head coach. With the 2025-26 campaign around the corner, Carroll opened up and revealed what is at the core of the culture for this franchise.

While talking with media members, the 73-year-old head coach revealed that competition is the “central theme” for the Raiders culture right now. It's the same mentality and coaching philosophy he's used throughout his career, and he aims to make Las Vegas a competitive franchise moving forward.

“Through all these years, we have a way that we go about it, said Pete Carroll. “We've got a philosophy and an approach and expectations and standards that we hold guys to that I think drives them to show like this. You're seeing a really highly competitive atmosphere in everything we're doing. Competition is the central theme in the program. So, it starts right there. Once [players on the team] embrace that there's really no other way to go, because you're either competing or you're not.”

"Competition is the central theme in the program…." Pete Carroll on bringing his culture to the @Raiders https://t.co/FbiFCFHG2Z#RaiderNation I #Raiders pic.twitter.com/2OWMXjBk1R — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) August 18, 2025

Article Continues Below

The Raiders have looked solid so far in the preseason, and reports indicate the team is meshing well in training camp and practices. Las Vegas could be a team to keep an eye on, as the subtle improvements this offseason could be the key to success.

Even San Francisco 49ers stars George Kittle and Brock Purdy were impressed with the Raiders, after both of them compared the defense to the Seattle Seahawks' Legion of Boom. Pete Carroll was the coach of the Seahawks when the Legion of Boom was one of the most talked-about defenses in the league in 2015.

So, the Super Bowl-winning head coach has seemingly brought his fire and tenacity to Las Vegas, which is great news for this organization. The Raiders are set to kick off the 2025-26 season with a Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots in Las Vegas. It will be Pete Carroll's 31st season coaching in the NFL throughout the course of his career.