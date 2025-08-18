Although one story continues to demand most of the fan base's attention, there are plenty of non-Micah Parsons related issues currently facing the Dallas Cowboys. Assembling a healthy and capable offensive line is among them. Second-year left tackle Tyler Guyton, who was not incredibly capable last season and is not healthy right now, is one of the most important players in the trenches.

Before the No. 29 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft can flip the script and enjoy a productive sophomore campaign, he must first get back on the field. Guyton suffered a bone fracture early in training camp and is at risk of missing the Sept. 4 opener versus the Philadelphia Eagles. The initial fear was that he suffered a tear and would require season-ending surgery, so both the player and team are moving ahead with a fair amount of gratitude.

Although uncertainty remains, Guyton is apparently making nice progress in his recovery.

“I’m definitely feeling better,” he said, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. “The vibes are good right now… I want to play in every game, but I’m going to leave that up to them.”

The Cowboys can only go so far without a dependable O-Line

Dallas is exercising patience with Guyton, which is understandable given what it has invested in him. Protecting Dak Prescott's blind side is crucial, though. The 2023-24 MVP runner-up missed most of last season with a hamstring injury and is now 32 years old. A strong O-Line, like the ones the Cowboys constructed in the recent past, should increase the likelihood that he makes it through the entire campaign.

When Prescott does log a stellar attendance rate during the regular season, the team usually wins. Therefore, one can argue that the stability of the LT position is the X-factor of Dallas' offense. It was a glaring weakness in 2024-25.

Tyler Guyton allowed six sacks and 26 total pressures while committing a whopping 18 penalties in 668 offensive snaps as a rookie. He posted a 60.2 pass-blocking grade and a brutal 49.4 overall grade, per Pro Football Focus. The former TCU and Oklahoma standout is seeking redemption in 2025.

Practice reps are obviously important, but perhaps this injury obstacle he is currently navigating will allow Guyton to see what he is truly made of this upcoming season.

While he recovers, the Cowboys must trust Tyler Smith, Cooper Beebe, rookie Tyler Booker, Terence Steele and backup left tackle Nathan Thomas to hold steady on the line. Jerry Jones and company are already dealing with a potentially massive hole on defense with the Micah Parsons contract standoff still in effect. They cannot afford a weak wall of protection as well.

For the sake of the franchise, and especially the queasy fans, hopefully Guyton has more positive news to share within the next week.