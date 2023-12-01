After Julius Randle signed with the New York Knicks, he sold his mansion in Louisiana. Here's your chance to see how an NBA All-Star lives!

After a disappointing stint with the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans, Julius Randle did a magnificent job in resuscitating his career with the New York Knicks. During his breakout season, Randle would earn his first All-Star Game appearance and All-NBA team selection, highlighted by winning the NBA Most Improved Player of the Year.

Given Randle's success with the Knicks, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Julius Randle's $3.1 million former mansion in Kenner, La.

In 2019, Randle wrapped up his stint with the Pelicans. Afterwards, the 6-foot-8 big man decided to join the New York Knicks.

Moving to the East, it made sense for Randle to move on from his Louisiana property. The former Most Improved Player of the Year listed the Kenner home in the market with an asking price of $3.1 million. Randle finalized a sale of the house in January 2020 for an unknown amount.

Here are some photos of Julius Randle's $3.1 million former mansion in Kenner.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally completed in 2017, Randle's former home sits on half an acre of land. The home itself encompasses 7,721 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The Kenner estate also contains plenty of features that Randle probably enjoyed. Some of these features include a spacious living room with tall windows and a fireplace, a good-sized formal dining room, several sitting areas, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a home theater, a bar, and a massive master bed suite with its own fireplace and balcony.

Furthermore, in terms of outdoor space, the backyard contains a covered patio, a kitchen, a swimming pool with a spa, and concrete walkways. Given the home's amenities, it was certainly a perfect getaway for Randle to recover from an injury-riddled NBA career.

Randle has been one of the key players for the New York Knicks. In fact, he was the main player who helped the franchise end its playoff drought since 2013.

As a result, it isn't surprising that the All-Star big man can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Randle has a net worth of around $25 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Julius Randle's $3.1 million former mansion in Kenner.