Jusuf Nurkic established himself as a reliable tough center for the Portland Trail Blazers. However, the Bosnian center found himself in the headlines after Nurkic was traded to the Phoenix Suns as part of the blockbuster deal that featured former teammate Damian Lillard. In Phoenix, there's no question that the former All-Rookie Second team player will make his presence felt.

Given Nurkic's rise to prominence, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Jusuf Nurkic's $4.6 million mansion in West Linn, Ore.

From 2018 to 2020, it's safe to say those years were Nurkic's peak in the NBA as the Blazers' starting center. In fact, he averaged a double-double for two consecutive seasons. In 2019, Nurkic seemed to have felt at home in Portland, having acquired an Oregon home. The property purchase made him shell out $3.1 million.

Four years later, the Bosnian center found himself traded to Phoenix. With no reason to stay anymore in Oregon, it made sense for the Bosnian beast to sell the same property. The Suns acquisition listed the property in the market with an asking price of nearly $4.6 million.

Here are some photos of Jusuf Nurkic's $4.6 million mansion in West Linn.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally constructed in 2010, Nurkic's former home sits on 2.05 acres of land. The home itself encompasses 10,042 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The home also contains several interior features. These include a massive living room with a fireplace, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a family dining area, a home gym, and a master bedroom with a sitting area, a fireplace, and a luxurious bath.

In terms of outdoor space, the property certainly doesn't fall short. The backyard includes a covered area that includes a kitchen, a fireplace, and a lounge. Furthermore, the backyard contains a swimming pool with a spa and another firepit.

Nurkic established himself as a legitimate starting center in the NBA. As a result, it isn't surprising that he can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. According to Fresherslive, Nurkic has a net worth of around $4 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jusuf Nurkic's $4.6 million mansion in West Linn.