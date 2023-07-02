Inter Miami‘s ambitions continue to reach new heights as they pursue another footballing legend to join their ranks alongside Lionel Messi, reported by mirror. Following the signing of Messi, Inter Miami's attention has now turned to securing the services of Sergio Ramos. The Spanish center-back, who recently became a free agent after leaving PSG, is reportedly in talks with the club.

Having been teammates at PSG, Ramos and Messi could potentially reunite at Inter Miami, adding another star-studded name to the roster. Ramos is widely regarded as one of the finest defenders of the past two decades, boasting an impressive record with Real Madrid. During his time at the Spanish giants, he won an astonishing 22 major titles, including four Champions League trophies and five La Liga titles. He was also a key figure in Spain's success, contributing to their victories in the 2010 World Cup and the 2008 and 2012 European Championships.

Inter Miami's pursuit of Ramos reflects their unwavering ambition to establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with in MLS. The club has already completed a deal for former Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets, who is set to join Messi in the United States. In addition to Ramos and Busquets, there are also discussions with Ramos' compatriot Jordi Alba, who recently terminated his contract with Barcelona.

Jorge Mas, co-owner of Inter Miami, has previously expressed his intention to bolster the squad with significant reinforcements this summer. The pursuit of Ramos, along with the completed signing of Busquets and the potential move for Alba, aligns with the club's ambitious plans to create a star-studded team capable of challenging for honors.

As Inter Miami continues to make waves in the footballing world, their pursuit of marquee signings highlights their determination to make a mark in MLS and solidify their position as one of the league's top contenders. With Lionel Messi already on board and the potential addition of Sergio Ramos, Inter Miami's project is rapidly gaining momentum, capturing the attention and admiration of football fans worldwide.