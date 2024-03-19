Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark is set to be featured in Peyton Manning’s new docuseries, “Full Court Press.”
Manning, a former NFL quarterback and Omaha Productions founder, previously produced the Netflix series “Quarterback,” and is now collaborating with ESPN to spotlight the stories of women’s basketball stars, including Clark, South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso, and UCLA guard Kiki Rice. Manning draws inspiration from his college days at Tennessee, where he witnessed the legendary Pat Summitt lead the Lady Vols to consecutive national titles.
“I remember what it meant to the University of Tennessee and the entire state when Pat Summitt led the Lady Vols to back-to-back national titles during my time in Knoxville,” Manning said, as reported by Pete Nakos of On3. “We’re excited to share the stories of these three amazing women to a national audience at this incredible moment for women’s basketball.”
The docuseries aims to capture the essence of Clark’s historic journey, Cardoso’s pivotal role in South Carolina’s success and Rice’s groundbreaking endorsement deal with the Jordan Brand. The series will offer a detailed look at Clar's path to breaking Pete Maravich’s NCAA all-time scoring record, as well as her preparations for the WNBA draft. Set to premiere on May 11 and May 12 on ABC and subsequently on ESPN+, the series promises an in-depth exploration of the athletes’ lives, both on and off the court.
Kristen Lappas, known for her work on ESPN’s 30 for 30 series, directs “Full Court Press,” aiming to highlight the growth and complexities of being an elite female basketball player today. The series not only focuses on Clark’s remarkable season but also underscores the increasing value and excitement surrounding women’s basketball, evidenced by record-breaking TV ratings and substantial investments in the sport.
“As someone who has grown up a devout fan of the women’s game, I am thrilled that we are able to make this show at this pivotal moment in the history of the sport,” Lappas said. “To be able to pull back the curtain and document Caitlin Clark’s historic season has been a privilege for our entire team. Each of our three players brings a unique set of storylines to the table, and we hope we’re able to capture both the excitement and the complexities surrounding what it means to be an elite female basketball player in 2024.”