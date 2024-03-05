Women's college basketball is drawing in more views than men's, and Iowa star Caitlin Clark is a central figure in this phenomenon. Over the past weekend, Clark's impressive performance in her final regular-season game with Iowa vs. Ohio State became a historic television event, surpassing many other sports, including men's basketball, in TV ratings.
According to recent figures released, women’s college basketball is experiencing a surge in popularity on FOX, outperforming men's college basketball with an average viewership of 981,000 compared to 946,000. The sport is seeing a staggering +48% increase on FOX this season, and an even more impressive +60% across all national networks, per Michael Mulvihill of FOX.
All eyes have been on Caitlin Clark's journey as she led Iowa to a 93-83 victory over Ohio State. Clark needed just 18 points to break Pete Maravich's Division I record, and she delivered a remarkable 35 points, along with nine assists and six rebounds, etching her name in the history books with 3,685 career points.
The game not only marked a milestone in Clark's career but also became the most-watched women’s regular-season game in 25 years, drawing an average of 3.39 million viewers and peaking at 4.42 million. In terms of viewership across all college basketball games this season, this game stands as the second most-watched, trailing only the Michigan State-Arizona Thanksgiving game that benefited from a direct NFL lead-in (5.18M), even surpassing the initial Duke-North Carolina matchup (3.20M). When considering the NBA as well, it places sixth for the season, as reported by Sports Media Watch.
With the Big Ten tournament on the horizon, the spotlight on women’s basketball and Caitlin Clark continues to grow. As the Hawkeyes and Buckeyes prep for another face-off, fans and networks alike are recognizing the drawing power of women's collegiate athletics, highlighted by thrilling performances and milestones that resonate with audiences far beyond the hardwood.