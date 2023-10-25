Fresh off the Las Vegas Aces' championship celebrations, Candace Parker took the stage Tuesday at the espnW Women + Sports Summit in California, reflecting on her illustrious career and the profound impact of her college coach, Pat Summitt, who became a larger-than-life figure for Tennessee women's basketball.

Parker got close to Summitt when she had to redshirt her freshman year at the University of Tennessee due to a new injury.

“Pat Summitt wasn’t just a coach; she was much more than that to me,” Parker said, via Cora Hall of the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Candace Parker's special relationship with Pat Summitt

Parker revealed that she would go to Summitt's office every Wednesday, even if it was just to have lunch or sit and do homework. Over time, Parker started opening up more to the coach.

“We just clicked, and she just became like a second mom to me,” Parker said.

This relationship proved to be pivotal not only during her time in school but also in shaping her career and life beyond basketball.

“There was this one practice where I wasn’t giving my all, and Coach Summitt didn’t hesitate to kick me out,” said Parker. “She made it clear that nothing less than my best was acceptable.”

Determined to prove her commitment, Parker showed up at the gym at 4 a.m. the next morning, hours before practice, ready to give it her all. However, she was met with a surprise.

“When I arrived, I saw that Coach Summitt’s office light was already on. It was a stark reminder that her dedication was unparalleled, and her influence was everlasting,” Parker said.

How Pat Summitt's influence continues to guide Candace Parker

This experience, Parker said, ingrained in her a relentless work ethic and a mentality of continuous improvement, which paid off when Parker became the first WNBA player to win titles with three different teams, the most recent being the Aces' championship over the New York Liberty.

“Every time I’m tired, I can hear her saying, ‘You’ve never arrived.' You are always working towards something, and what got you to this point isn’t going to be what keeps you here,” Parker said.“That’s the story I always remember about her, and it's a story that continues to guide me.”

Summitt's influence also extended to Parker's approach to motherhood, embodying the “definite dozen principles” and the unyielding work ethic that Summitt was known for. Parker famously returned to the court just 52 days after giving birth to her daughter, Lailaa, in 2009, reported Nima Murugan of Essentially Sports. Not only that, but Parker took her daughter with her on the road while pursuing a professional basketball career, something that is highlighted in Parker's upcoming documentary, “Candace Parker: Unapologetic.”

“I can't tell my daughter to be her, or to be who she is, or to follow her dreams, or to love who she loves, or to go and study what makes her happy if I'm not doing that,” Parker said. “I think so many times, not just athletes, but women especially, you have to say, ‘Sorry, sorry.' … No, you don't have to be sorry about being you and and doing what you love.”