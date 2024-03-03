In a historic moment that will be etched in the annals of college basketball, Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark shattered Pete Maravich's long-standing NCAA Division I scoring record.
Facing off against Ohio State on Sunday, Clark needed just 18 points to eclipse Maravich's legendary total of 3,617 points. She accomplished this feat with two free throws to close the second quarter. Surpassing this milestone, Clark not only rewrote the record books but also solidified her legacy as one of the greatest to ever grace the collegiate hardwood.
This landmark achievement comes on the heels of Clark's announcement to enter the 2024 WNBA draft, foregoing her fifth year of eligibility. As the projected No. 1 overall pick, her departure will mark the end of an era at Iowa but the beginning of a promising professional career. Clark's record-breaking performance has sparked a surge in ticket sales, with fans eager to witness history in the making.
Throughout her college career, Clark has been a scoring phenom, averaging 28.3 points per game and demonstrating a level of consistency and prowess that has rarely been seen. Her ability to perform under pressure and her relentless pursuit of excellence have made her one of the most celebrated players in women's basketball. She's also claimed the record for scoring the most points as an NCAA Division 1 women's player, is the all-time major leader scorer.
As Caitlin Clark steps beyond Pete Maravich's shadow, her achievement transcends the sport, serving as an inspiration for future generations. Her name will forever be synonymous with excellence in women's basketball.